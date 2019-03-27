App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 07:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian consumers close gap on urban-rural fashion divide

The changing consumer profile is also impacting the buying trends with increased volume buying for value garments than for premium garments.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Indian Fashion is at a cross roads as consumer profiles of metro city customers and those from Tier-I and Tier-II cities are getting blurred due to the increased penetration of the internet, according to experts who deliberated on Day 1 of the India Fashion Forum (IFF) 2019 held in Mumbai on March 27.

The changing consumer profile is also impacting the buying trends, with an increase in volume for buying value garments as compared to premium garments. 

The shift is also leading to a great wastage of unused garments, said Devangshu Dutta, Founder, Third Eyesight.

“Globally, about half of all products are primarily unwanted and are sold at a discount while 40 percent of clothes are rarely or never worn. A single piece of clothing could be responsible for consuming 2,500-4,000 litres of water,” Dutta said.

related news

Fashion is the second most polluting industry after oil. Repair, Recycle and Reuse is the mantra for the future of fashion garments. 

However, there is a fear of unknown uncertainty if the consumption growth is slowing down, Dutta said.

The fashion and lifestyle market size is expected to double by 2022, up from $201 billion in 2017 depending upon the way fashion companies converge their physical and digital retail and reach out to the discerning Indian consumer, be it rural or urban.

The theme of this year’s IFF is ‘Innovate the Future of Fashion’ with a focus on a ‘six-point game-plan’ that includes first mover advantage, fashion, width in merchandise over depth, customer research, end-to-end technology and brand experience.

The India Business of Fashion Report 2019 released today highlights the strategic movements in India’s fashion segment and the scope of fashion retail in the country, while giving an accurate forecast for the future of the industry.

A report titled ‘Data & Analytics Is Reshaping the Indian Fashion Retail Industry’ also underlined the fact that fashion retailers need to use analytics to generate in-depth insights across the value chain of their operations, including procurement, supply chain, sales and marketing, store operations and customer management.

“Analytics is typically scattered throughout the operations of retail organizations, leading to redundant costs and sub-optimal adoption. They prevent organizations from achieving the scale necessary to completely nurture analytics talent and make the most out of their data. In order to successfully embed analytics in an organization, it is important to create linkages between application workflows, business intelligence reports and analytical models,” the report said.

 
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 07:42 pm

tags #AB Fashion #Business

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Pakistan Seeks 'More Evidence' From India on Jaish Involvement in Pulw ...

Shahdol MP Gyan Singh Raises Banner of Revolt as BJP Gives Ticket to C ...

EC Orders Transfer of Top Cops in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu Cancels Transf ...

India Hammer Canada 7-3 in Sultan Azlan Shah

Watch: First Visuals of India’s ASAT Missile Launch to Shoot Down Li ...

India Open: Sindhu, Praneeth, Srikanth Enter Next Round

Raising Clerical Objections, Not Bothered About National Security: Jai ...

Elections 2019: What are Postal Ballots and Proxy Voters?

Six Killed in Blast at Tamil Nadu Firecracker Unit, Building Collapses

Anti-satellite weapons - rare, high-tech, and risky to test

Jitters to relief: Mumbaikars react to PM Modi's address to nation

Actress Urmila Matondkar joins Congress

Supreme Court bench examines validity of NCLT and NCLAT

Why WhatsApp won't trace origin of message

Wall Street opens flat as global growth worries persist

Oil prices slip as market eyes US inventories

Jet Airways shares continue upward march; close over 3% higher

Expect a robust demand for gold in 2019, says World Gold Council

Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme: Middle class should brace for re ...

In Uttarakhand's hills, BJP's nationalism strikes a chord; voters down ...

With A-SAT test, India takes leap in space defence: Mission Shakti can ...

Vivo V15 review: Big display, great selfies but not a great all-rounde ...

Deal or no deal? British MPs prepare to vote on Brexit options as Ther ...

'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

What Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox means for Hollywood an ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs KXIP at Kolkata: Shami removes Chris Lynn ...

NO! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor cannot get married on April 19th!

Shah Rukh Khan's love for Gauri on World Theatre Day remains unparalle ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is winning a lot of awards b ...

Urmila Matondkar welcomed by Rahul Gandhi as she joins the Indian Nati ...

Rajpal Yadav recalls his time in Tihar Jail and is happy about what he ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is all eager to work with Sa ...

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Sriram Raghavan are looking ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.