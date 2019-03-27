Indian consumers close gap on urban-rural fashion divide

Indian Fashion is at a cross roads as consumer profiles of metro city customers and those from Tier-I and Tier-II cities are getting blurred due to the increased penetration of the internet, according to experts who deliberated on Day 1 of the India Fashion Forum (IFF) 2019 held in Mumbai on March 27.

The changing consumer profile is also impacting the buying trends, with an increase in volume for buying value garments as compared to premium garments.

The shift is also leading to a great wastage of unused garments, said Devangshu Dutta, Founder, Third Eyesight.

“Globally, about half of all products are primarily unwanted and are sold at a discount while 40 percent of clothes are rarely or never worn. A single piece of clothing could be responsible for consuming 2,500-4,000 litres of water,” Dutta said.

Fashion is the second most polluting industry after oil. Repair, Recycle and Reuse is the mantra for the future of fashion garments.

However, there is a fear of unknown uncertainty if the consumption growth is slowing down, Dutta said.

The fashion and lifestyle market size is expected to double by 2022, up from $201 billion in 2017 depending upon the way fashion companies converge their physical and digital retail and reach out to the discerning Indian consumer, be it rural or urban.

The theme of this year’s IFF is ‘Innovate the Future of Fashion’ with a focus on a ‘six-point game-plan’ that includes first mover advantage, fashion, width in merchandise over depth, customer research, end-to-end technology and brand experience.

The India Business of Fashion Report 2019 released today highlights the strategic movements in India’s fashion segment and the scope of fashion retail in the country, while giving an accurate forecast for the future of the industry.

A report titled ‘Data & Analytics Is Reshaping the Indian Fashion Retail Industry’ also underlined the fact that fashion retailers need to use analytics to generate in-depth insights across the value chain of their operations, including procurement, supply chain, sales and marketing, store operations and customer management.

“Analytics is typically scattered throughout the operations of retail organizations, leading to redundant costs and sub-optimal adoption. They prevent organizations from achieving the scale necessary to completely nurture analytics talent and make the most out of their data. In order to successfully embed analytics in an organization, it is important to create linkages between application workflows, business intelligence reports and analytical models,” the report said.