Indian companies fared better than global counterparts amid COVID-19 pandemic

Representative Image (Image Source: Reuters)

Indian companies on average have fared “much better” than their counterparts across the world, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a study by Cognizant’s Centre for the Future of Work showed.

In the region itself, during 2020, 36 percent of Indian companies reported ‘slight negative to very negative impact on business performance’ against the regional average of 44 percent, The Economic Times reported.

As per the study India has the highest revenue from digital channels among APAC countries at 12 percent, and this is expected to increase to 17 percent by 2023. It also found that Indian companies at 52 percent are the “most bullish” about adopting digital – also the highest among APAC countries.

Technologies that companies have pinpointed to implement future projects include artificial intelligence (40 percent), sensors or Internet of Things (35 percent) and big data or analytics (35 percent).

Forces of impact on work were noted as hyper-connectivity (49 percent), privacy and security concerns (46 percent) and process process automation (44%).

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In terms of skills, most respondents – 62 percent, felt that decision-making ability would be most important in 2023, followed analytical skills (54 percent), learning (55 percent), strategic thinking (54 percent), and communication (54 percent).

Expectations for 2023 also include that jobs will become more specialised (54 percent), work will be done faster (50 percent) and greater requirement of technical expertise (47%).

The study surveyed 4,000 senior executives (160 from India,) from 23 countries and 14 sectors to look at how “organisations are gearing up for the second act of digital and how Asia seems to be leading the change,” it said.

It noted that Asian businesses overall were quick to respond to the pandemic by shifting efficiently to digital amid the pandemic and thus “emerging stronger”.

Manish Bahl, Assistant Vice President, Center for the Future of Work, Asia Pacific, Cognizant said the second phase of the global digital agenda will be led by Asia Pacific region. "The work ahead will be all about striking a balance between machine-driven and human-centric work. Even when machines can do everything, it will still be people who are the ultimate X factor,” he said.