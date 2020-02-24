Indian CEOs need to build inclusive tech capabilities: Satya Nadella

No 1 | Satya Nadella, Microsoft | India-born CEO Satya Nadella has occupied the top spot in Fortune's Businessperson of the Year 2019 list. Nadella has been at the helm of the technology giant since 2014 when he took over from Steve Ballmer. (Image: Reuters)

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella on Monday urged Indian business leaders to build technology capabilities that are inclusive in nature. Beginning his three-day visit to India, Nadella was addressing Microsoft's Future Decoded CEO Summit here.

"Indian CEOs need to build own tech capability and ensure that the solutions are inclusive," he said.

Stating that the last decade saw emergence of the aggregators, he asserted that aggregators are not enough alone. "We need to ensure that digital interventions lead to broadening of productivity."

Nadella stated that 72 per cent of jobs for software engineers in India are outside of the technology industry.

Speaking at the same event, Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive and managing director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said the company prefers to train internal talent for the changing technologies and ensure that good quality talent is retained, rather than searching for it externally.

He said the millennials possess phenomenal knowledge and are quick learners as well, but need to be trained on the same.

The era of multi-year projects in IT is over; and three years ago, TCS took a bet to completely adopt Agile technologies by 2020, he said.

59 per cent of all the developers are now working on Agile, he added.