App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 12:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian CEOs need to build inclusive tech capabilities: Satya Nadella

Stating that the last decade saw emergence of the aggregators, he asserted that aggregators are not enough alone. "We need to ensure that digital interventions lead to broadening of productivity."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
No 1 | Satya Nadella, Microsoft | India-born CEO Satya Nadella has occupied the top spot in Fortune's Businessperson of the Year 2019 list. Nadella has been at the helm of the technology giant since 2014 when he took over from Steve Ballmer. (Image: Reuters)
No 1 | Satya Nadella, Microsoft | India-born CEO Satya Nadella has occupied the top spot in Fortune's Businessperson of the Year 2019 list. Nadella has been at the helm of the technology giant since 2014 when he took over from Steve Ballmer. (Image: Reuters)

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella on Monday urged Indian business leaders to build technology capabilities that are inclusive in nature. Beginning his three-day visit to India, Nadella was addressing Microsoft's Future Decoded CEO Summit here.

"Indian CEOs need to build own tech capability and ensure that the solutions are inclusive," he said.

Stating that the last decade saw emergence of the aggregators, he asserted that aggregators are not enough alone. "We need to ensure that digital interventions lead to broadening of productivity."

Close

Nadella stated that 72 per cent of jobs for software engineers in India are outside of the technology industry.

related news

Speaking at the same event, Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive and managing director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said the company prefers to train internal talent for the changing technologies and ensure that good quality talent is retained, rather than searching for it externally.

He said the millennials possess phenomenal knowledge and are quick learners as well, but need to be trained on the same.

The era of multi-year projects in IT is over; and three years ago, TCS took a bet to completely adopt Agile technologies by 2020, he said.

59 per cent of all the developers are now working on Agile, he added.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Satya Nadella #tech capabilities

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.