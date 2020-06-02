App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 01:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Indian carmakers offer teaser loans as banking sources say RBI softens stance

So far, at least Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Mercedes Benz have launched such schemes, according to press releases over the past week.

Reuters

Several Indian automakers have hooked up with banks to offer purchase schemes involving long frowned-upon teaser loans, as sources say the central bank has softened its stance amid the pandemic-induced economic slump in India.

So far, at least Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Mercedes Benz have launched such schemes, according to press releases over the past week.

Teaser loans offer low interest rates for the first few months or years to attract customers, but rates are later rapidly increased.

Close

For years, the Reserve Bank of India said their terms were not transparent and warned that similar products had been instrumental in the 2007-2008 subprime crisis in the United States.

related news

Although the RBI never banned teaser loans, its disapproving stance kept lenders from offering them in the past, bankers said.

Five banking sources said there was now consensus that the promotional teaser loans were needed to revive car sales, which automakers have warned could fall as much as 45% this fiscal year in a worst-case scenario.

"People will require some easier terms due to COVID-19 and thereafter they can pay higher, so it's a scheme which is in line with the times," said one of three sources aware of the RBI's change in stance.

The RBI and the automakers did not respond to requests for comment.

Banking sources say the Finance Ministry is pressuring banks to increase lending, though they are already saddled with over $120 billion of bad loans, an amount likely to rise in the wake of a two-month lockdown that has pummeled India's economy.

The Finance Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"There is a huge demand from the market to bring back promotion-led loans," said the retail head of a private bank that is mulling the launch of a similar scheme. "After all, what other option do we have right now?"

Another banker at a state-owned lender said that their bank was considering using teaser loans schemes for mortgages to attract borrowers.

One ex-banker said he was worried by the risk that these schemes will lead to more bad loans.

"A lot of mis-selling happens with these loans," said the Mumbai-based source. "Both the bank and the borrower should be aware and beware."

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 12:55 pm

tags #Auto #Business #carmakers #Companies #RBI #Reserve Bank of India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Business Insight | What Moody's latest rating reveals about state of Indian economy

Business Insight | What Moody's latest rating reveals about state of Indian economy

SBI Card reports average daily spends at over Rs 175 crore in May

SBI Card reports average daily spends at over Rs 175 crore in May

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown implementation faulty, was treated as law and order problem: COVID-19 task force

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown implementation faulty, was treated as law and order problem: COVID-19 task force

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.