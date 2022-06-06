English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Indian businessman arrested with foreign currency worth over Rs. 40 million at Lanka airport

    He came to Sri Lanka for business. Following a search of his suitcase, the security officials found 117,000 Canadian dollars and 19,000 Euros worth over Rs 40 million, the report added.

    PTI
    June 06, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST
    SriLankan Airlines flight (Representative image)

    SriLankan Airlines flight (Representative image)

    A 45-year-old Indian businessman has been arrested at a Sri Lankan international airport for attempting to smuggle foreign currency worth over Rs 40 million out of the country.

    The man, who has not been identified, was arrested on Sunday by the security officials at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Daily Mirror Lanka reported on Monday.

    He came to Sri Lanka for business. Following a search of his suitcase, the security officials found 117,000 Canadian dollars and 19,000 Euros worth over Rs 40 million, the report added.

    Security officials checked the passenger's baggage after he behaved in a suspicious manner. The officials observed that the passenger was visiting a toilet at the airport departure passenger terminal several times in a short period of time, the Daily News Lanka reported. He was to board an Indigo Flight bound for Chennai. He was to board an Indigo Flight bound for Chennai.

    The passenger and his consignment of foreign currency were handed over to the Customs officials at the Katunayake Airport for further investigations. The foreign currency had been confiscated while the passenger was ordered to pay a fine of Rs. 10,000.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #India #Sri Lanka #world
    first published: Jun 6, 2022 04:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.