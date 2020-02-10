'Indian boards have become more process-oriented'

Former banker Sonu Bhasin sits on the boards of several companies as an independent director. These include the likes of PNB MetLife India, Whirlpool of India, Mahindra First Choice Services, Max Speciality Films, Berger Paints and Karvy Fintech.

Bhasin has, over the last five years, used her vast experience of banking and finance to edit the Families and Business magazine which deals with the concerns of family businesses, owners, promoters and entrepreneurs.

Here, in an email interaction with Shalini S. Dagar, she provides an insight into how corporate boards in India have changed over the last few years. Much has changed, yet a lot more needs to change, starting with basic nomenclature. Excerpts:

Q: How has the functioning of the corporate boards changed in the past few years?

A: The regulations and rules around corporate boards have changed and become stringent during the past few years. As a result, the boards have become more process-oriented. A lot of time during the meetings is spent on ensuring that the due processes are followed. The boards have also become more aware of the responsibilities entrusted upon them as also the consequences if the board members fail to discharge their duties in an appropriate manner. Thus, more boards have become more effective than say ten years ago.

Q: Are independent directors expected to do more than they can possibly do? Is the law relying too much on them and letting the members of the executive team go free in a way?

A: The regulatory environment is quite stiff and getting stiffer with each new guideline. All board members have equal responsibilities but the independent directors are limited to the knowledge that is shared with them at the meetings. The members of the executive team have more of their ear to the ground and have access to more ‘informal’ information which the IDs do not have. It does seem a tad unfair then for the regulators to rely excessively on the IDs.

Q: Are family businesses using this to opportunity to add value to their boards, or is it still much lip service to governance? What are the differences that you see in how professionally run companies and family business deal with governance-related issues?

A: Governance is no longer a mere lip service as the fear of the regulator is writ large on all boards – whether family owned businesses or professionally run businesses. As I see it, governance or the lack of it has little to do with the ownership and more to do with the people who run the businesses. Some of the family owned businesses have exemplary corporate governance while some of the professional businesses leave much to be desired as far as governance is concerned.

Q: Your views on the need for diversity and the way it is being attempted on boards.

A: Diversity is essential for business to thrive. Gender diversity is just one component of diversity. However since it is the largest chunk of ‘diversity’ (almost 50 percent of the population is of the opposite gender!) gender diversity is the one that is most talked about. The boards are following the mandate laid down by the regulator in ensuring gender diversity on their boards. Both family and non-family businesses have no choice but to ensure compliance. One can argue about the mandate but data from across the world does indicate that a company with diverse boards and employees gives better returns consistently over long periods of time.

Q: Within this context what do you think of the recent decision by Goldman Sachs to promote diversity in the boards of companies they take public in the US and Europe. They have notably left out the Asia Pacific in this quest.

A: Do not think too much of it. While it may be a charitable thought but how are they going to ensure compliance once the company does go public. In my opinion, it is more of optics and earning brownie points for themselves as also to differentiate themselves from the other investment banks.

Q: Your experience on where your perspective as a woman professional changed the way the board looked at a topic.

A: Most boards talked about the Sexual Harassment Policy at work. At each board, I have had to intervene and request them to call it the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at work. It is a very small thing, more in the nature of nomenclature, but I do find that the men are now more conscious of the language and words that are spoken in the meetings.

Q: Though not a strictly statutory requirement, how are companies dealing with the risk management companies?

A: Board members are very aware of the risks of not knowing the risks in the business. Thus, the risk management committee and their views are taken seriously and a comprehensive discussion takes place.

Q: What do you make of the decision by Merrill Lynch to support climate change risk mitigation strategies? Do these issues have any resonance in Indian boards at all?

A: Not that I know of.