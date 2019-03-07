Indian billionaires to beat global average and grow 37% by 2023: Report

The number of billionaires in India is expected to soar 37 percent by 2023, much higher than the global and Asian averages, according to a new report by Knight Frank.

The billionaire population of Asia will grow at 27 percent. The growth in North America will be 17 percent and in Europe, it will be near 18 percent by 2023.

The Wealth Report states that there are 2,696 billionaires in the world, of which over 1,000 will be in Asia in the next four years. Between 2013 and 2018, India saw a 116 percent increase in the number of billionaires.

With respect to the number of ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWI), people with assets of $30 million or more, India will see a growth of 39 percent, the highest in the world, followed by the Philippines at 38 percent and China at 35 percent.

"Despite the election uncertainties of 2019, India's wealth is expected to surge over the next five years, with the numbers of UHNWIs rising to 2,697," the report said. Bengaluru will be the front runner in this race, with the most number of UHNWIs, with an expected growth of 40 percent. This makes it one of the top five future cities of the world.

This report was compiled after surveying 600 wealth managers and private banks. It states that on an average, Indian UHNWIs dedicate 25 percent of their wealth to property and own 3.64 homes. Around 25 percent of Asian UHNWIs are planning to invest in real estate outside their country of origin by 2020.

Nearly 74 percent of Indian UHNWIs preferred to buy a house in India, while 39 percent are inclined towards the US. "Both these places are of high interest for the Indian ultra-rich, from business as well as leisure and lifestyle perspectives. These also remain the top choices for investment or for self-use purchase in coming years," it said.

Wealthy Indians invest 30 percent of their money in equities, around 28 percent in bonds and keep 9 percent of it in cash.