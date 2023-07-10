Indian banks report Rs 4.69 lakh crore loss in frauds in last 9 years: RTI

Fraud

Indian banks reported a Rs 4.69 lakh crore loss on account of frauds between June 1, 2014, and March 31, 2023, from around 65017 frauds reported across banks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in response to a right to information (RTI) query.

The amount involved in these frauds is Rs One lakh and above, the query said.

The RTI was filed by Ajay Basudev Bose on June 6.

According to the RBI Annual Report 2022-23, an assessment of bank group-wise fraud cases over the last three years indicates that while private sector banks reported a maximum number of frauds, public sector banks continued to contribute the maximum to the fraud amount during 2022-23.

Frauds have occurred predominantly in the category of digital payments (card/internet), in terms of number. However, in terms of value, frauds have been reported primarily in the loan portfolio, report added.

Further, there was a 55 percent decline in the amount involved in the total frauds reported during 2021-22 over 2020-21.

Further, proportionately, the decline in the total amount involved in frauds continued during 2022-23, with a reduction of 49 percent over 2021-22.

Last year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed parliament that banks have written off bad loans worth Rs 10,09,511 crore during the last five financial years.

The non-performing assets (NPAs), including those in respect of which full provisioning has been made on completion of four years, are removed from the balance sheet of the bank concerned by way of write-off, she said in a reply to Rajya Sabha.