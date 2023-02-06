Indian banks likely to face margin pressure in FY24, says Fitch Ratings

The net interest margin (NIM) for Indian lenders will come under pressure during the year ending March 2024 (FY24) as the banks hike deposit rates to attract funds to support sustained high loan growth, Fitch Ratings said in a report.

"We expect the Indian banking sector's average NIM to slightly contract by about 10 basis points (bps) in fiscal year 2023-24 to 3.45 percent, following a 15-bp increase in fiscal year 2022-23 to 3.55 percent, under our base case, but remain well above that in prior years (FY17-FY22 average: 3.1 percent)," the agency said.

Attributing the contraction to the normalisation in deposit rates, the agency said that the banks should be able to offset some of the impact as they gradually pass through policy rate hikes to corporate loans, which are typically slower to reprice than retail and SME loans.

Loan growth over credit growth

The agency highlighted that the overpowering of loan growth over deposit growth - as seen in the past few months - is a potential risk to its assessment.

"NIMs could face greater pressures if the banks are forced to increase deposit rates further and turn to wholesale funding, for which costs are rising. The risks could be potentially pronounced if higher interest rates are unable to meaningfully moderate credit demand and increase deposit inflows as we expect under our base case," Fitch said.

The agency noted that the sector's average loan growth reached 17.5 percent in the first half of FY23, with the trend continuing in December 2022 as per latest central bank data, compared with its full-year estimate of 13 percent for FY23.

"This is partly driven by pent-up credit demand and normalisation of excess savings built up during the pandemic as well as corporate borrowers migrating from the local bond markets towards banks given the significant hardening in bond yields," it said.

The banks will likely enjoy some pricing flexibility due to this shift, but competition among them for market share will eventually limit their ability to pass on the increase in funding costs to borrowers.

Competition and sector expansion

The expansion in banks' NIM in recent years to 3.5 percent in first half of FY23 from 2.9 percent in FY19 by Fitch's estimates was due to a decline in funding costs driven by a sustained period of low credit demand and high liquidity, rather than higher loan pricing, the agency highlighted.

It noted that the sector's increased focus on higher-yielding segments, like unsecured personal loans, credit cards and consumer durable loans, may have helped somewhat.

"The steady increase in the sector's loan-to-deposit ratio to 75 percent by end-December 2022, from 71 percent at FY22 led to an accelerated transmission of the central bank's 225 bps rate hikes in 2022 to deposit rates since first half of FY23, thus pushing up banks' cost of funds," the agency said.

The report said that a significant share of banks' loan books in safer but lower-yielding segments, such as housing loans, project financing especially roads, non-banks and guaranteed credit to small businesses, passing through increases in funding costs would be progressively challenging, despite floating interest rates on 93 percent of loans at FY22.

Why reduction in NIM?

The report mentioned above showed that the 10bp reduction in NIM that is currently expected under the base case is unlikely to affect banks' profitability in the near term.

"Higher fee income - stemming from higher loan growth - and a revival in treasury gains should broadly counterbalance the twin pressures of higher credit costs and funding costs in FY24, while supporting capitalisation," the agency said.

It also highlighted that if margins were to drop well beyond expectations, say by a further 50 bps, then the positive outlooks on some of the banks’ earnings and profitability scores would come under pressure.

"The accompanying higher loan growth may also put pressure on capitalisation if the banks' core capital buffers were to dip significantly in the absence of commensurate replenishment of capital. This would limit the upside to the banks' viability ratings, but it will not impact the Indian banks’ Issuer Default Ratings as they are support-driven," the agency said.