Indian banks likely to face margin pressure in FY24, says Fitch Ratings

Moneycontrol News
Feb 06, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST

The Indian banking sector's average NIM to slightly contract by about 10 basis points (bp) in fiscal year (FY) 2023-24 to 3.45 percent, the agency said.

The net interest margin (NIM) for Indian lenders will come under pressure during the year ending March 2024 (FY24) as the banks hike deposit rates to attract funds to support sustained high loan growth, Fitch Ratings said in a report.

"We expect the Indian banking sector's average NIM to slightly contract by about 10 basis points (bps) in fiscal year 2023-24 to 3.45 percent, following a 15-bp increase in fiscal year 2022-23 to 3.55 percent, under our base case, but remain well above that in prior years (FY17-FY22 average: 3.1 percent)," the agency said.

Attributing the contraction to the normalisation in deposit rates, the agency said that the banks should be able to offset some of the impact as they gradually pass through policy rate hikes to corporate loans, which are typically slower to reprice than retail and SME loans.

Loan growth over credit growth