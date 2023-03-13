 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian banks far more resilient, well-insulated than global peers: Deven Choksey

Nickey Mirchandani
Mar 13, 2023 / 06:25 PM IST

Indian banks, says Deven Choksey, founder and promoter, KR Choksey Holdings Pvt Ltd, have been kept insulated, by design. About the Indian equity markets, he says this is probably the time for many funds to accumulate stocks at the lower levels as foreign investors are selling.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a US-based commercial bank, sparked some concerns about the overall Indian banking system, but Choksey believes Indian banks are far more resilient and well-insulated.

While there may be some impact on private equity firms and their lending practices, he said they will be given sufficient time to recover money. As for Indian startups, he said companies like Paytm are turning profitable and have clarified that they are not impacted by the SVB collapse. He believes these new-age companies need to generate sufficient cash on a sustainable basis.

Overall, he holds a bullish view on Indian equities and finds it an attractive proposition. Indian markets are strong, with companies having a visibility of 24- 36 months in terms of revenue, he said in a conversation with Moneycontrol.

Edited excerpts: