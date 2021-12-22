Indian banks brace for Omicron threat but impact won’t be huge, say analysts

Omicron cases are on the rise in India. The variant is three times as contagious as the Delta variant.

Indian banks have largely emerged from the shock inflicted by two waves of the Covid pandemic. A significant part of the asset quality problem has been acknowledged already. Banks have provided adequately for stressed assets or have offered loan restructuring facilities under schemes permitted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Provisions refers to the money set aside by banks to cover potential loan losses.

Watch out for Omicron

The Indian banking system is now prepared to withstand pandemic-induced shocks, analysts said. But Omicron will be a key factor if there is a severe wave during this year, according to banking analysts.

“It will have an impact on asset quality though it should be less than the impact during the second wave if we go by what's happening in South Africa where hospitalizations and deaths are still much lower during the third week into the second wave,” said Jyoti Roy, deputy vice-president and equity analyst at brokerage house Angel One. “However it's still very early days and we need more data especially from countries like the UK where it is spreading very rapidly.”

Anand Dama, analyst at Emkay Global Financial Services, too said the impact will depend on how severe the third wave will be. “We will see a wave possibly in February and March. Mild to moderate Omicron without meaningful and extended lockdowns will not have much impact (on the banking sector). A severe wave could disrupt the year-end growth as well as asset quality normalisation cycle,” said Dama.

The RBI expects the gross non-performing assets ratio of banks to worsen to 9.8-11.22 percent by March 2022. But a severe Omicron wave has the potential to upset predictions of bank asset quality.

Till now, the damage is contained on the asset quality front as stressed borrowers have used the loan restructuring facilities or the extended loan moratorium offered by the RBI. “With delinquencies largely having materialised and restructuring done, we believe the impact of the second wave of the pandemic is largely behind us and the banking sector is on the cusp of a sustained recovery path,” said ICICI Securities in a research report.

“Credit growth has seen a gradual pick-up and reached 7.3% YoY (year-on-year) as on December 3, 2021, with retail and MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) leading the way while the corporate segment is showing green shoots of revival,” the report said.

Omicron cases are on the rise in India which has reported 213 cases so far. The variant is three times as contagious as the Delta variant, the Centre informed the state governments on December 21, as it instructed them to take proactive measures to contain its spread.

The Centre has asked the state and district authorities to consider imposing containment measures in areas where a surge in positivity rate is reported.

“Omicron is at least three times more transmissible than Delta. Hence, even greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making and strict and prompt containment action are required at the local and district level,” news agency ANI quoted Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan as saying in his letter to the state governments.

The RBI at its last monetary policy meeting said Omicron poses a risk to the global economic recovery.

“There is too much uncertainty at this point,” said Sidhharth Purohit of SMC Global securities. “Banks are much better prepared now to face another wave of the pandemic. Most banks have already upped the provisions,” he added.