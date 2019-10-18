Indian Banks Association elects Rajnish Kumar as chairman

SBI's head Rajnish Kumar has been elected as the chairman of the banking industry lobby Indian Banks Association for fiscal 2019-20.

The body, which represents banks' interests with the government and regulators, said it has three top bankers from various lenders as its deputy chairmen.

An official statement said these include Union Bank of India's G Rajkiran Rai, S S Mallikarjuna Rao of Punjab National Bank and Madhav Kalyan JP Morgan Chase Bank.