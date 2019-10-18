App
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 10:48 PM IST

Indian Banks Association elects Rajnish Kumar as chairman

The body, which represents banks' interests with the government and regulators, said it has three top bankers from various lenders as its deputy chairmen.

SBI's head Rajnish Kumar has been elected as the chairman of the banking industry lobby Indian Banks Association for fiscal 2019-20.

An official statement said these include Union Bank of India's G Rajkiran Rai, S S Mallikarjuna Rao of Punjab National Bank and Madhav Kalyan JP Morgan Chase Bank.

IDBI Bank's managing director and chief Rakesh Shamra will be the honorary secretary of the body, it said.

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 10:48 pm

tags #Business #Rajnish Kumar #SBI #State Bank of India

