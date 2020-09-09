Indian banks’ asset quality to worsen but less risks from corporate loans: Moody’s

India is facing an economic contraction caused by the coronavirus outbreak, increasing asset risks for Indian banks. However, corporate loans, the source of most non-performing loans in the previous credit cycle, will perform better than loans to individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), rating agency Moody’s said on September 9.

“The deepening economic downturn will inevitably hurt revenue at corporates. By sector, loans to finance and real estate companies, which together make up a large share of total bank loans are most at risk because both sectors are facing operating cash flow challenges,” Moody’ said.

“Sectors affected by the coronavirus the most, such as transportation and hospitality, are also vulnerable, although banks' direct exposures to them are relatively small,” the agency added.

The agency noted that during 2012-19, a large amount of corporate loans were impaired, resulting in a deterioration of asset quality at Indian banks.

“However, with exposures to most corporates with weak financial health having been recognized as NPLs, currently performing loans are better placed to withstand stress,” Moody’s said.

Lending in the past few years has been concentrated on stronger companies amid an overall slowdown in capital expenditure by corporates, which has reduced financing needs for weaker borrowers. Also, banks have become more conservative in selecting borrowers, the agency said.

“Our base scenario is that India's economy will return to growth in fiscal 2022. Under this scenario, we expect the performance of corporate loans will be broadly stable because corporates' revenue and profitability will recover along with the economy,” Moody’s noted.

The debt-servicing capacity of most corporate borrowers is sufficient to weather the recession in fiscal 2021. By contrast, job losses, declines in income and disruptions to business will strain the finances of retail and SME borrowers significantly, it added.