Indian banks add bad loans of Rs 1 lakh crore in H1FY20

Country’s top ten lenders reported slippages of over Rs 1 lakh crore in the first half of the current financial year, indicating that the worst is not over yet in terms of stress in asset quality.

Deepening economic slowdown and delay in resolution of stressed assets are likely to push more stressed loans into the non-performing assets (NPA) category going forward.

In April-September, top ten Indian lenders added over Rs 1 lakh crore worth of fresh loans to the NPA category, higher than around Rs 90,000 crore added in the first half of previous financial year.

While most lenders showed some relief in slippages in the second quarter as compared to the first quarter of this financial year, the pain is not over yet. Banks like Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank expect higher slippages going ahead.

"Almost all slippages have come from the previously disclosed stressed accounts. Moreover, the current environment is not enabling a quick rundown. So to that extent, we expect slippages from this stock to remain elevated,” Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank said in the earnings call.

Delay in resolutions have led to higher provisioning for lenders and added to their credit costs.

“We do believe that the credit costs are going to be a little higher than what we had bargained for at the beginning of the year,” Uday Kotak, MD, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in an earnings call, adding that the bank expects the credit costs to be around 60 basis points.

The bank's credit cost rose to 62 basis points in the first half of the current financial year, as compared to 51 basis points in the same period last year.

While the State Bank of India (SBI) reported lower slippages in the second quarter, concerns remain on its asset quality going ahead.

“Nevertheless, asset quality is improving but the recent trend of rating downgrade could add to the slippages for two quarters. Despite the asset quality improving during the quarter, bank's exposure to telecom companies, few stressed housing finance companies and power exposure would be key risks for fresh slippages,” said Jaikishan Parmar, research analyst, Angel Broking.

Overall, the Indian banking sector is still not out of the woods as far as deteriorating asset quality is concerned, despite following frameworks like Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and Inter-creditor agreement (ICA).

“Resolutions appear slow both within the IBA and ICA frameworks. While slippages appear to have plateaued for many banks, there is some apprehension of larger-ticket slippages (e.g. in telecom sector) and also if IBC resolutions are delayed,” said Sachin Sheth, research analyst, ICICI Securities.

Going forward, lenders are counting on a recovery in some big-ticket resolutions that may bring relief in the second half of the current financial year.