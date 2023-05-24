English
    Indian banking system stable and resilient amid global uncertainties: RBI governor

    Das was speaking at the CII Annual Session 2023.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 24, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST
    RBI Governor Das

    Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on May 24 reassured that the Indian banking system stands robust despite mounting global uncertainties.

    “The Indian banking system remains stable and resilient, with strong capital and liquidity positions, improving asset quality, better provisioning coverage, and improved profitability,” Das said at the CII Annual Session 2023.

    In March, RBI Governor mentioned various steps taken by the RBI to ensure proper functioning of banking system. “The way Indian banking system has evolved and way it is positioned now, it will remain resilient and stable,” Das said at the 17th KP Hormis Commemorative Lecture, organised by Federal Bank.

    He also said in March that the developments in banking system in US drive home the importance of ensuring more prudent asset-liability management, robust risk management, and sustainable growth in liabilities and assets undertaking prudent stress tests and building up critical buffers for any unanticipated futures stress.

    In March, US banking system was under stress after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). Soon after this, two more banks were also shut down.

    US banking regulators on March 10 announced the closure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and seized its assets to protect depositors’ money.

    The stress for the bank increased after depositors started pulling out their money and to meet that demand, the bank had to sell its investment in bonds whose value had declined due to rising interest rates.

