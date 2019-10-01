Indian banking system is safe and stable: RBI

The Indian banking system is safe and stable, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said in a tweet.

"There is no need to panic on the basis of such rumours," the central bank said , as rumours floated around about the safety of some co-operative banks causing anxiety among depositors.

The RBI's statement came on the day the Nifty Bank index dropped more than 1,000 points intraday to 28,077.35.



There are rumours in some locations about certain banks including cooperative banks, resulting in anxiety among the depositors. RBI would like to assure the general public that Indian banking system is safe and stable and there is no need to panic on the basis of such rumours.

— ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) October 1, 2019

The selloff gathered pace after RBI imposed withdrawal caps on Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) in the third week of September.

The central bank also initiated Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) against Lakshmi Vilas Bank due to high level of bad loans, lack of sufficient capital to manage risks and negative returns on assets for two consecutive years.

Yes Bank, too, fell more than 30 percent intraday on October 1 on worries over the private lender's exposure to Indiabulls Housing Finance.

RBL Bank plunged 22 percent due to intense selling pressure.

