MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:Last day to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Indian bankers may lose large parts of traditional business to Google Pay, Phonepe: Uday Kotak

To match the competition, Indian banks need to adopt a customer-centric instead of a sales-centric approach, said Uday Kotak, who is the founder and chief executive of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Moneycontrol News
December 03, 2021 / 07:09 PM IST
Uday Kotak.

Uday Kotak.

Amid surging popularity of online payment systems, India's top banker Uday Kotak said lenders based in the country may end up losing large portions of their traditional business to digital wallet platforms such as Google Pay and Walmart-backed Phonepe, Bloomberg reported on December 3.

Google Pay and Phonepe, which are dominating the country's retail digital payments sector, are either owned or backed by deep-pocketed tech giants, Kotak pointed out while speaking at a forum organised by Bloomberg and India’s International Financial Services Centres Authority.

To match the competition, Indian banks need to adopt a customer-centric instead of a sales-centric approach, said Kotak, who is the founder and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank. The lenders are required to hire more talent and significantly scale up their technologies, he added.

"Bankers were short-sighted over the last three years...Their standard response was ‘oh, there is no money in payments," Bloomberg quoted Kotak as saying.

Also Read | Digital payments script robust growth story in India, cards in race

Close

Related stories

Notably, the digital payments sector in India has been growing at an exponential rate, with the penetration of technology in the deep interiors of the country.

“The UPI market share has been increasing constantly and it stood at 80 percent over the first seven months of FY22 as against a mere 9 percent growth in FY18 (73 percent in FY21), while the share of debit and credit cards stood at 8-10 percent,” a recent report from Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said.

According to Kotak, the regulators need to be alert over the use of data by the scores of fintech companies entering the Indian market. It must be closely watched to prevent potential "systemic and stability challenges."
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Digital Payments #Google Pay #Kotak Mahindra Bank #PhonePe #Uday Kotak #UPI
first published: Dec 3, 2021 07:09 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.