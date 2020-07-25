App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol Pro's Introductory subscription offer: 3 years @ Rs 1999. Use code PRO3YEAR
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2020 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Bank trims interest rate on gold loans for farmers

The reduction has been done considering the present pandemic situation and also to provide easy credit to the needy farmers at a cheaper cost, a release said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian Bank has slashed its interest rate on gold loans offered to farmers to 7 percent. The state-owned lender has reduced interest rate on its short-term gold loan scheme -- Bumper Agri Jewel. Earlier, interest rate on the product was 7.5 percent.

The reduction has been done considering the present pandemic situation and also to provide easy credit to the needy farmers at a cheaper cost, a release said.

“With effect from July 22, 2020, Agricultural Jewel Loans are sanctioned at 7 percent fixed which means it is only Rs 583 per lakh per month,” the bank said.

Close

Under this Bumper Agri Jewel loan scheme, the bank is giving 85 percent of the ornament value as loan. The loan is repayable in six months.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Jul 25, 2020 04:26 pm

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.