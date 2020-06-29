App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 10:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Bank to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via bonds

'The board of directors in its meeting accorded approval to raise Basel III compliant tier-1 and/or tier-2 bonds up to Rs 5,000 crore in one or more tranches in current or subsequent financial years based on the requirement,' India Bank said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
State-owned Indian Bank on Monday said it plans to raise about Rs 5,000 crore through bonds to fund its business growth. The decision to raise funds was taken in its board meeting held on Monday.

"The board of directors in its meeting accorded approval to raise Basel III compliant tier-1 and/or tier-2 bonds up to Rs 5,000 crore in one or more tranches in current or subsequent financial years based on the requirement," India Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Last week, Indian Bank had reported widening of net loss at Rs 217.74 crore for the March quarter of 2019-20 due to higher provisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:50 pm

tags #Bond News #Business #Indian Bank #Market news

