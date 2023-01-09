 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian Bank to hold special rupee vostro accounts of 3 Sri Lanka banks: Report

Moneycontrol News
Jan 09, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST

The INR vostro facility is part of the special trade settlement mechanism finalised by the RBI in July 2022.

Indian Bank has received the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulatory approval to hold special rupee vostro accounts of three banks from Sri Lanka. The lenders are struggling against serious foreign exchange crunch, according to a report by business daily Economic Times.

The Chennai-headquartered public sector bank, which has had a long presence in the South Asian island nation, is expected to activate the special vostro accounts in about a week.

A vostro account in local currency would allow Sri Lanka to import from India without dipping into its declining dollar supply. The INR vostro facility is part of the special trade settlement mechanism finalised by the RBI in July 2022.

The arrangement allows Indian importers to deposit rupees in vostro accounts that overseas banks open with banks in India and clearing of dues to Indian exporters from the surplus balances in the vostro accounts.

“The RBI has given permission for three vostros. The accounts are expected to be functional any day now,” a source told Economic Times.