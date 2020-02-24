App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Bank stops loading ATMs with Rs 2,000 notes: Report

Indian Bank, which is headed for a merger with Allahabad Bank, will reportedly load more Rs 200 denomination notes

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
representational image
representational image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

In a move to help customers, Indian Bank has decided stop loading ATMs with Rs 2,000 notes, IANS reported.

"After withdrawing cash from ATMs, customers come to the bank's branches to exchange Rs 2,000 notes with smaller denomination currency notes. To avoid that, we have decided to stop loading Rs 2,000 denomination notes in ATMs with immediate effect," a bank official told the news agency.

Indian Bank, which is headed for a merger with Allahabad Bank, will instead load more Rs 200 denomination notes, the report added.

Close

The Rs 2,000 notes remaining in ATMs after March 1 will be removed, the report added.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

A decision on Allahabad Bank ATMs will be taken only after the merger, an Indian Bank official told IANS.

The government has proposed consolidation of 10 state-run lenders into four, which is scheduled to come into effect on April 1.

Other public and private sector banks have so far not followed Indian Bank’s move to stop loading Rs 2,000 notes.

"We have no instruction or information from our customer private banks to stop loading Rs 2,000 notes into ATMs," V Balasubramanian, President, Financial Software and Systems (FSS), told IANS.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 10:47 am

tags #Indian Bank

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.