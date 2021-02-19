MARKET NEWS

Indian Bank signs MoU with SID of IISc, for funding Start-ups and MSMEs

PTI
February 19, 2021 / 02:54 PM IST
State-owned Indian Bank on Friday said it has entered into an MOU with Society for Innovation and Development (SID), an initiative of Indian Institute of Science, for extending exclusive credit facilities to Start-ups and MSMEs.


This initiative is a part of the Banks scheme Ind Spring Board for financing Start-ups and will empower Start-ups and MSMEs to realise their research efforts powered by financial support from the Bank and backed by incubation facilities offered by SID, it said in a release.

The Bank will extend loans of up to Rs 50 crore to these start-ups for their working capital requirements or for purchase of machinery, equipment etc, it added.

Stating that SID is the forerunner in setting up joint R&D with industries and supporting start-up incubation, the bank said it provides support to the MSME sector by providing joint research and development arrangements and technical and financial support for incubation and acceleration of high-end technology products under its department named TIME2.(Technology Innovation for Midsized Enterprises).

Under the MOU, SID will identify the start-ups and MSMEs based on their credentials and past experience and will refer to the list of such members who require financial assistance to the Bank, it added.



TAGS: #Business #Companies #Indian Bank #MoU #MSME #startups
first published: Feb 19, 2021 02:54 pm

