PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Indian Bank raises Rs 560 crore by issuing bonds

The coupon on the bonds was 8.44 percent per annum payable annually. "The issuance/placement of said bonds has been completed by the bank through BSE-EBP (bond platform)," it added.

PTI
December 15, 2020 / 08:33 AM IST
4 | Indian Bank | Interest rate: 9.05 percent | EMI: Rs 10,391

4 | Indian Bank | Interest rate: 9.05 percent | EMI: Rs 10,391

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian Bank said it has raised Rs 560 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds on private placement basis. The bank on date has further raised tier 1 capital fund through private placement of Basel III compliant AT 1 (additional tier 1) perpetual bonds aggregating to Rs 560 crore, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Dec 15, 2020 08:33 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.