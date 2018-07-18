App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 09:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Bank raises MCLR by up to 0.10% from Jul 20

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
State-owned Indian Bank has hiked the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 0.10 percent for various tenors beginning July 20. The bank has revised the marginal cost of funds based lending rates with effect from July 20, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The MCLR for overnight loans will be 8.05 percent from Friday, up from 8 percent earlier.

For 1-3-6 months tenor loans, the new rates are up by 0.10 percent each to 8.15 percent, 8.35 percent and 8.50 percent, respectively.

Likewise, for 1-3-5 years, the new rates are up by 0.10 percent each at 8.60 percent, 8.80 percent and 9.05 percent respectively.

Stock of Indian Bank closed 3.08 percent down at Rs 328.40 on BSE.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 09:04 pm

tags #Business #Indian Bank

