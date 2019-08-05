Indian Bank Q1 net jumps 74.55% on arrest of fresh slippages

Public sector Indian Bank on Monday posted a 74.55 percent jump in its net profits for the April-June quarter, at Rs 365.37 crore, according to a top official. The city-based bank recorded net profits at Rs 209.31 crore during the corresponding quarter the previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2019 the net profits were at Rs 321.95 crore. Declaring the financial performance, Indian Bank managing director and CEO Padmaja Chunduru said it is one quarter posting strong results. "The bank has posted a healthy growth in all segments," she told reporters.

On the total income for the April-June quarter, she said it grew to Rs 5,832.11 crore from Rs 5,131.96 crore registered the same period last year. For the year ending March 31, 2019 total income of the bank was at Rs 21,067.70 crore. On the 74.55 percent jump in the net profits, Chunduru said they have been the highest strong point of this quarter.

"There is a 75 percent increase (in net profits). This is because of arrest in fresh slippages, increase in recovery. I think, we are back on track. We have been working on arresting fresh slippages," she said.

According to her, the slippages were Rs 1,035 crore for the quarter under review period. She said the bank has set a target of bringing down the slippages to around Rs 800-Rs 900 crore in the coming quarters. "There is growth in RAM (retail, agriculture and micro, small and medium enterprises segments) with 25 percent in retail, 25 percent in agriculture and 10 percent in MSMEs.