Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 03:56 PM IST

Indian Bank, Muthoot Microfin sign MoU

"Under the memorandum of understanding, the bank and the non-banking finance company will jointly lend to the MSME borrowers," the bank said in a statement.

Public sector Indian Bank on Friday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Muthoot Microfinance to serve micro, small and medium enterprises.



Indian Bank general manager-MSME Sudhakar Rao exchanged documents with Muthoot Microfin deputy CFO Praveen T in the presence of the bank's managing director and CEO Padmaja Chunduru recently.

First Published on Nov 8, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Indian Bank #MoU #Muthoot Microfinance

