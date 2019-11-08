Indian Bank, Muthoot Microfin sign MoU

"Under the memorandum of understanding, the bank and the non-banking finance company will jointly lend to the MSME borrowers," the bank said in a statement.
Public sector Indian Bank on Friday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Muthoot Microfinance to serve micro, small and medium enterprises.
"Under the memorandum of understanding, the bank and the non-banking finance company will jointly lend to the MSME borrowers," the bank said in a statement.Indian Bank general manager-MSME Sudhakar Rao exchanged documents with Muthoot Microfin deputy CFO Praveen T in the presence of the bank's managing director and CEO Padmaja Chunduru recently.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 03:50 pm