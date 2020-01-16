App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Bank might retain its name after merger: Report

The government had in August 2019 announced consolidation of 10 state-run banks into four.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Chennai-based Indian Bank is likely to retain its name after merging with Allahabad Bank, The Economic Times reported. The lender's name has a pan-India appeal, managing director Padmaja Chunduru told the paper.

"A series of discussions took place. Both banks engaged consultants to examine how the branding and logo can be made after the merger," she said. Chunduru added that there has been an overlap and good fit in the logo and tagline of both lenders, which they are "looking to blend".

Indian Bank's present tagline is “your own bank”. Allahabad Bank’s English tagline is “tradition of trust” and Hindi one is “har kadam aap ke saath” (With you at every step). Chunduru said the branding is almost complete and is awaiting approval from the board.

Close

Allahabad Bank has asked the government to help retain its identity “as far as possible”, a senior executive at the bank, told the paper.

related news

The government had in August 2019 announced consolidation of 10 state-run banks into four. Punjab National Bank (PNB), will merge with Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India, while Canara Bank will amalgamate with Syndicate Bank. Union Bank of India will merge with Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 16, 2020 12:34 pm

tags #banking #Indian Bank

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.