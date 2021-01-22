MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
LIVE Now :Watch experts discuss FPOs as a powerful medium of agri marketing on Commodity Ki Paathshala with NCDEX.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Indian Bank gets board approval to raise Rs 4,000 crore from share sale

The board has approved "raising equity capital aggregating up to Rs 4,000 crore through Qualified Institutions Placements (QIPs)/Follow on Public Offer (FPO)/ Rights Issue or in combination thereof subject to approval of Government of India, Reserve Bank of India," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
January 22, 2021 / 03:40 PM IST
Indian Bank | The bank raised Rs 2,000 crore via bonds at 6.18 percent Coupon rate.

Indian Bank | The bank raised Rs 2,000 crore via bonds at 6.18 percent Coupon rate.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Indian Bank on Friday said the board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore from share sale to enhance capital base.

The board has approved "raising equity capital aggregating up to Rs 4,000 crore through Qualified Institutions Placements (QIPs)/Follow on Public Offer (FPO)/ Rights Issue or in combination thereof subject to approval of Government of India, Reserve Bank of India," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Besides, the board has also given approval for raising another Rs 3,000 crore through bonds.

The filing further said the board approved "raising AT 1/Tier 2 Capital aggregating up to Rs 3,000 crore through issuance of Basel III Compliant AT1/Tier 2 Bonds in one or more tranches during the current or subsequent financial years based on the requirement".

Meanwhile, the Chennai-based bank reported more than doubling of its profit at Rs 514.28 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020 as against Rs 247.16 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Close
Total income during the quarter under review was Rs 11,421.34 crore, up from Rs 6,505.62 crore in the same period a year ago.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #Indian Bank
first published: Jan 22, 2021 03:41 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.