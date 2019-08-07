Indian Bank, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance ink pact

Public sector Indian Bank has inked a pact with private sector insurer Aditya Birla Sun Life to offer life insurance products to the bank's customers.

The partnership would see around 2,900 branches of the bank offering diverse range of life insurance policies to its customers, a bank statement said on August 7.

Under the tie-up, Aditya Birla Sun Life insurance would work with city-headquartered bank for sales training, product support and ensuring smooth operational processes.