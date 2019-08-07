App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 09:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Bank, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance ink pact

The partnership would see around 2,900 branches of the bank offering diverse range of life insurance policies to its customers, a bank statement said on August 7.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Public sector Indian Bank has inked a pact with private sector insurer Aditya Birla Sun Life to offer life insurance products to the bank's customers.

The partnership would see around 2,900 branches of the bank offering diverse range of life insurance policies to its customers, a bank statement said on August 7.

Under the tie-up, Aditya Birla Sun Life insurance would work with city-headquartered bank for sales training, product support and ensuring smooth operational processes.

Close
The documents were exchanged between Indian Bank Managing Director and CEO, Padmaja Chunduru, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, MD and CEO Ajay Srinivasan here recently, the statement added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 08:55 pm

tags #Business #India #Indian Bank

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.