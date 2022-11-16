English
    India's aviation score 'best till date', DGCA cites ICAO global safety audit

    "India has done extremely well and our scores will see a substantial improvement putting us in the company of nations with best safety standards and oversight systems," the DGCA said.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 16, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST

    India's performance in the audit conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has been the "best till date", the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on November 16.

    While the ICAO is yet to formally release the report, the DGCA said that the country's score is set to improve substantially.

    "As per the initial reports, the mission was highly successful. India has done extremely well and our scores will see a substantial improvement putting us in the company of nations with best safety standards and oversight systems," the aviation sector regulator said in a press release.

    "While the formal communication from ICAO will be received in due course of time, it is to be noted that this is India’s best performance till date," it added.

    The ICAO, a specialised agency of the United Nations, conducted the audit between November 9 and 16. It covered areas such as legislation, organisation, personal licensing, operations, airworthiness and aerodromes.

    This was the first audit of the Indian aviation sector conducted by the ICAO in the post-COVID-19 period. The last such exercise was held in 2018.

    Civil aviation in India has recovered swiftly this year, as the threat posed by coronavirus has declined. In October, the daily number of domestic air passengers touched 4 lakh, which is close to the pre-COVID level.
