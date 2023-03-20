 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian AT1 bond issuers may not be affected by Credit Suisse crisis: Experts

Manish M. Suvarna
Mar 20, 2023 / 05:13 PM IST

Switzerland’s financial regulator said in a statement that about 16 billion Swiss francs of its AT1 bond will be written down to zero.

A Credit Suisse Group branch in Zurich, Switzerland (Image: Bloomberg)

The fundraising capabilities of Indian banks through additional tier-I (AT1) bonds will not be impacted and they may raise capital smoothly despite the crisis at Credit Suisse bank, experts said.

The storied Swiss bank with more than a 160-year legacy, was felled by a series of scandals and missteps leading to the emergency merger with national rival UBS brokered by the Swiss government that in effect made the equivalent of about $17 billion AT1 bonds worthless.

AT1 bonds constitute a type of perpetual debt instrument that banks use to augment their core equity base and thus comply with Basel III norms in India.

Basel III refers to the international agreement arrived at in the wake of the financial crisis of 2007-09 that was drafted by the Bank for International Settlements, the global grouping of central banks.