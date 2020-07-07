Indian app Trell records 1.2 crore downloads since Chinese app block

Local lifestyle app Trell claimed to have recorded over 1.2 crore downloads within five days of the government blocking 59 Chinese apps.

The company co-founder Pulkit Agarwal said that the app registered 5 times growth in daily active users and touching 2 crore monthly active users in last two days.

"The lifestyle community-commerce platform is breaking all the records by witnessing 12 million downloads in just 5 days, just after the bold decision made by Indian Govt to promote Atmanirbhar Bharat," the company said in a statement.

It claimed to have received 5 lakh uploads in a single day with 2.2 lakh new content creators.