Indian alternative to Chinese goods during festive season to be available, CAIT says

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), on July 8, launched a nationwide campaign to boycott Chinese goods in the upcoming festive season till November. The CAIT has made an elaborate strategy to ensure sufficient made in India goods are available during the festive season, said Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General, CAIT.



@CAITIndia with the support of small scale & household industries,artisans, potters,women entrepreneurs is all set to give another blow to China. Elaborate plans have been made to ensure all festivals from Rakhi in August to Diwali in November will be purely Indian @praveendel pic.twitter.com/LbBfFBGcOG

The confederation, which represents 7 crore traders in the country, has launched the campaign "Indian Goods – Our Pride" and claimed that traders and consumers will unite to cut Chinese imports by Rs 1 lakh crore by December 2021, reported Financial Express.

In a bid to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call to make India self-reliant and amid the ongoing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at the LAC, various sections of industry, businesses and the state governments have stepped up efforts to boycott Chinese goods.

While the central government banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, various state governments have put Chinese projects on hold.

Last week, Parth Jindal said the JSW Group, which includes the flagship steel business, wpuld bring down its annual net import from China to zero, from the present $400 million, over the next two years, as a response to the violent stand-off between the two countries.

On July 8, India again imposed definitive anti-dumping duty on certain types of measuring tapes from China for five years to guard domestic manufacturers from cheap imports. The duty was imposed on 'steel and fibre glass measuring tapes and their parts and components' after the commerce ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) recommended for continuation of the duty.

The DGTR in its sunset review probe has concluded that there is continued dumping of the goods from China, and the imports are likely to enter the Indian market at dumped prices in the event of expiry of the duty.