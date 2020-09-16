172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|indian-airlines-seek-1-5-billion-interest-free-credit-line-from-government-5849561.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 08:27 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Indian airlines seek $1.5 billion interest-free credit line from government

The airlines are appealing to banks and other lenders to defer repayment of loans to the aviation industry by six months, the minister added.

Reuters
Representative image
Representative image

Indian airlines have sought interest-free credit of at least $1.5 billion from the government to enable them to cope with the loss of revenue from the coronavirus pandemic, the country's aviation minister said on September 16.

Airlines including IndiGo, Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, SpiceJet and state-run carrier Air India, also want the government's help to persuade aircraft lessors to ease leasing terms, as well as a deferment of taxes and abolition of excise duty on aviation fuel, Hardeep Singh Puri said in a written statement to the parliament.

The airlines are appealing to banks and other lenders to defer repayment of loans to the aviation industry by six months, the minister added.

Close

India halted air travel in late March to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. In May, the government allowed airlines to resume domestic operations with a third of their capacity which was later increased to 60%. But demand has been slow to pick up.

Show

Revenues of Indian airlines fell to around $500 million in the April-June quarter from about $3.5 billion in the same quarter a year ago, Puri said in his statement.

Puri said to help Indian carriers the government regularly engaged with foreign aircraft lessors and financiers to ensure there were no premature withdrawals of leased aircraft, and it established bilateral air travel links with countries like Canada, France, Germany, U.K. and the United States.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

 
First Published on Sep 16, 2020 08:26 pm

tags #Air India #coronavirus #Hardeep Singh Puri #IndiGo #SpiceJet #Vistara

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.