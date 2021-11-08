MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Indian agency seeks documents from Future on disputed Amazon deal

The demand indicates heightened scrutiny of a deal which is at the heart of legal battles between Amazon and Future after the Indian company decided to sell its retail assets to rival Reliance Industries for $3.4 billion in 2020.

Reuters
November 08, 2021 / 09:38 PM IST
(Image: Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

(Image: Reuters/Brendan McDermid)


India's financial crime fighting agency has ordered Future Group to submit documents related to its 2019 deal with Amazon.com Inc as part of an investigation into possible breach of foreign investment laws, according to sources and a notice seen by Reuters.


The demand indicates heightened scrutiny of a deal which is at the heart of legal battles between Amazon and Future after the Indian company decided to sell its retail assets to rival Reliance Industries for $3.4 billion in 2020.


ALSO READ: Future Retail takes Reliance deal saga to Supreme Court


That transaction has been put on hold by an arbitrator and Indian courts after Amazon argued Future had violated its contracts with the U.S. company by entering into the sale. Future denies that, and says Amazon is illegally exerting control over the Indian firm's business decisions.


In a confidential notice dated Oct. 28, the Enforcement Directorate agency asked a Future unit to submit all correspondence including emails between Amazon and the Indian group in respect of the investment the U.S. firm made in Future two years ago. Reuters has reviewed a copy of the notice.


Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said the notice was part of an ongoing investigation by the Indian agency to establish whether there were any violations of foreign investment law when Amazon made the $200 million investment in Future's gift voucher unit, Future Coupons.


The notice has not previously been reported and was sent to Future Coupons, which was given 15 days to respond.

The Enforcement Directorate, which typically does not make details of its investigations public, did not respond to a request for comment. Amazon and Future also did not respond.


'Relevant for investigation'


The dispute centres around three commercial agreements signed between Future and Amazon entities in 2019, which a Singapore arbitration panel - also hearing the dispute - has said must be read together while reviewing the transaction, and not separately as Future argues.


But Future contends conflating the commercial agreements would effectively mean its 2019 Amazon deal violated Indian law which prohibits such foreign investments in the retail sector without government approvals.


The Singapore panel has so far backed Amazon's contentions, saying Future breached its agreements with the U.S. company and must not proceed with the Reliance deal while the proceedings are ongoing.


The Indian enforcement agency in its two-page notice also asked Future for copies of various legal filings and supporting documents submitted by Amazon and Future group representatives to Indian courts and the Singapore arbitration panel.


The Enforcement Directorate "considers that information/documents specified ... would be useful for and relevant to the investigation being conducted," the notice added.


Future is India's second largest retailer with more than 1,700 retail outlets, including popular chain Big Bazaar. Before the Reliance deal, Amazon had its sights on ultimately owning some of Future's assets itself if regulations changed to allow that.

(Disclaimer:  Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Reuters
Tags: #Amazon #Big Bazaar #Enforcement Directorate #Future Group #Reliance Industries
first published: Nov 8, 2021 09:38 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.