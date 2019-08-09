App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indiabulls Ventures launches discount broking plan Shubh

Shubh has ‘subscription-based’ monthly pricing options starting at Rs 1,000

Indiabulls Ventures (IVL), the broking arm of the Indiabulls Group, and a pioneer in online trading, is looking to step up its presence in the discount broking space. It has launched a trading platform called Indiabulls Shubh, terming it the first unlimited trading platform in the country.

Shubh has ‘subscription-based’ monthly pricing options starting at Rs 1,000, offers unlimited trading along with zero brokerage on equity and futures and options (F&O) and zero interest on margin funding, the Indiabulls release said.

As an introductory offer, the company has announced free trading for the first 30 days with no subscription charges for new customers.

Close

Divyesh Shah, CEO, Indiabulls Ventures, said: “The new subscription plans have been designed keeping in mind today’s modern trader who needs greater flexibility, convenience and value for their money. We are confident that the customers will receive huge brokerage saving on renewing the subscription plans every month. This is a win-win product for both new and seasoned traders.”

Shah said his company aimed to onboard more than one lakh new clients on the Shubh platform by FY20-end.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 02:41 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Indiabulls Ventures

