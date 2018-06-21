Indiabulls Real Estate to raise Rs 480 cr via debentures

Indiabulls Real Estate plans to raise Rs 480 crore through issue of debentures on private placement basis.

In a BSE filing, the Mumbai-based developer has said that it "proposes to issue secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value Rs 10 lakh each aggregating Rs 480 crore, on a private placement basis."

The issue will open on June 25 and the amount would be raised in one or more tranches, it added.

During the 2017-18 fiscal, the company's net profit rose to Rs 1,980.20 crore from Rs 356.67 crore. Total revenue also doubled to Rs 5,926.53 crore from Rs 2,320.34 crore in the previous financial year.