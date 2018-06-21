App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 04:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indiabulls Real Estate to raise Rs 480 cr via debentures

In a BSE filing, the Mumbai-based developer has said that it "proposes to issue secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value Rs 10 lakh each aggregating Rs 480 crore, on a private placement basis."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indiabulls Real Estate plans to raise Rs 480 crore through issue of debentures on private placement basis.

In a BSE filing, the Mumbai-based developer has said that it "proposes to issue secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value Rs 10 lakh each aggregating Rs 480 crore, on a private placement basis."

The issue will open on June 25 and the amount would be raised in one or more tranches, it added.

During the 2017-18 fiscal, the company's net profit rose to Rs 1,980.20 crore from Rs 356.67 crore. Total revenue also doubled to Rs 5,926.53 crore from Rs 2,320.34 crore in the previous financial year.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 04:50 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Indiabulls Real Estate

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.