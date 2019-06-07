App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 05:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indiabulls Real Estate promoters sell 12% stake to Embassy group; plan to exit realty biz

On late Thursday, Indiabulls Real Estate informed through a regulatory filing that the "promoters intend to dispose-of up to 14 per cent of the fully paid-up share capital of the company (out of the aggregate 38.72 per cent fully paid up share capital of the Company, currently held by them) to third party investors".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Promoters of Indiabulls Real Estate have sold about 12 per cent stake to Bengaluru-based realty firm Embassy Group through block deal, as part of its strategy to focus on financial services and exit realty business, sources said. Promoters have nearly 39 per cent stake in Indiabulls Real Estate.

On late Thursday, Indiabulls Real Estate informed through a regulatory filing that the "promoters intend to dispose-of up to 14 per cent of the fully paid-up share capital of the company (out of the aggregate 38.72 per cent fully paid up share capital of the Company, currently held by them) to third party investors".

The stake sale is in line with the promoters' strategy to focus on financial services in the long run, it added.

Close

Indiabulls Group is looking to exit the real estate business so that it can get regulatory approvals for the proposed merger of Indiabulls Housing Finance with the Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

related news

Whether Embassy Group is buying stake in Indiabulls Real Estate directly or in partnership with global investment firm Blackstone could not be ascertained.

The sources had earlier said the deal has been struck at an enterprise value of USD 1 billion (around RS 7,000 crore), higher than the Indianbulls Real Estate's current market cap of around Rs 6,000 crore.

Blackstone and Embassy Group joint venture firm 'Embassy Office Parks' recently launched India's first real estate investment trust to raise Rs 4,750 crore.

Indiabulls Real Estate has been selling its commercial assets to Blackstone in last few years.

In December 2018, it sold 50 per cent stake in two office assets in Gurgaon to Blackstone for Rs 464 crore.

Earlier, Indiabulls had sold 50 per cent stake in its two prime commercial assets in Mumbai to Blackstone for an enterprise value of Rs 9,500 crore.

Indiabulls has an equal joint venture with Blackstone. The JV has 3.3 million sq ft completed asset with annuity income of Rs 670 crore, while 0.8 million sq ft is under construction.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 04:20 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.