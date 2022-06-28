English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Indiabulls Real Estate guilty of profiteering Rs 6.46 crore, to refund homebuyers: NAA

    Based on a case filed by a homebuyer that Indiabulls Real Estate has not passed on ITC benefits in project Sierra-Vizag, situated in Visakhapatnam, the Directorate General of Anti Profiteering (DGAP) investigated the case and found the builder guilty of profiteering.

    PTI
    June 28, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST
    Indiabulls Real Q4 | Loss at Rs 110 cr versus profit at Rs 109 cr, revenue fell to Rs 116.3 cr versus Rs 1,821.54 cr YoY. (Image: indiabullsrealestate.com)

    Indiabulls Real Q4 | Loss at Rs 110 cr versus profit at Rs 109 cr, revenue fell to Rs 116.3 cr versus Rs 1,821.54 cr YoY. (Image: indiabullsrealestate.com)

    The National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) has found Indiabulls Real Estate guilty of not passing on over Rs 6.46 crore input tax credit benefits to homebuyers by commensurate reduction in prices post rollout of GST.

    Based on a case filed by a homebuyer that Indiabulls Real Estate has not passed on ITC benefits in project Sierra-Vizag, situated in Visakhapatnam, the Directorate General of Anti Profiteering (DGAP) investigated the case and found the builder guilty of profiteering.

    The DGAP found that the real estate firm benefitted from additional ITC post the introduction of Goods and Services Tax between July 1, 2017-March 31, 2019, and over Rs 6.46 crore should be passed on to the buyers in the project. The Authority finds that the Respondent has profiteered by an amount of Rs 6,46,06,227 for the project 'Sierra Vizag' during the period of investigation.

    "The amount that has been profiteered by the respondent from the homebuyers in the said project shall be refunded by him, along with interest at the rate of 18 per cent there on, from the date when the above amount was profiteered by him till the date of such payment, NAA said in its order dated June 24. The profiteered amount has to be passed on to homebuyers within 3 months.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Homebuyers #Indiabulls Real Estate
    first published: Jun 28, 2022 11:04 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.