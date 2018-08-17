App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 08:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indiabulls Real Estate closes buyback offer, buys 2.6 crore shares for Rs 443 crore

In May this year, the company has announced buyback of up to 2.6 crore fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2 each of the company at prevailing market price on stock exchanges at a price not exceeding Rs 240 apiece, up to an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 624 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indiabulls Real Estate today closed its buyback offer after purchasing 2.6 crore shares for Rs 443 crore.

In May this year, the company has announced buyback of up to 2.6 crore fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2 each of the company at prevailing market price on stock exchanges at a price not exceeding Rs 240 apiece, up to an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 624 crore.

The buyback was from all shareholders of the company, excluding promoters and promoter group of the company, from open market through stock exchanges.

In a regulatory filing, the Mumbai-based developer said that the board constituted committee reviewed the present status of the funds utilised and number of shares bought back by the company under its ongoing buyback offer.

The company has, till date, bought back maximum buyback offer shares, 2.6 crore shares at an average price of about Rs 170.45 per share, and has deployed about Rs 443.18 crore, excluding transaction costs, it added. Indiabulls decided to close the buy-back offer.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 08:45 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Indiabulls Real Estate

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.