Indiabulls Mutual Fund to modify exit load structure of savings income fund from October 26

Indiabulls Mutual Fund will modify the exit load structure of Indiabulls Savings Income Fund, with effect from Oct 26, the fund house said in an addendum.

Subsequently, an exit load of 1 percent will be levied on redemption or switch-out of units beyond 12 percent within one year from the date of allotment.

No exit load will be charged on redemption or switch-out of units after one year from the date of allotment.

Currently, an exit load of 1 percent is levied on redemption or switch-out of units within one year from the date of allotment.

All other features of the scheme will remain unchanged.