App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indiabulls Mutual Fund to modify exit load structure of savings income fund from October 26

An exit load of 1 percent will be levied on redemption or switch-out of units beyond 12 percent within one year from the date of allotment

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indiabulls Mutual Fund will modify the exit load structure of Indiabulls Savings Income Fund, with effect from Oct 26, the fund house said in an addendum.

Subsequently, an exit load of 1 percent will be levied on redemption or switch-out of units beyond 12 percent within one year from the date of allotment.

No exit load will be charged on redemption or switch-out of units after one year from the date of allotment.

Currently, an exit load of 1 percent is levied on redemption or switch-out of units within one year from the date of allotment.

All other features of the scheme will remain unchanged.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 11:59 am

tags #Business #Indiabulls mutual fund #MF News

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.