Indiabulls Housing to raise up to Rs 900 crore via NCD public issue

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 07:21 PM IST

The issue's base size will be Rs 100 crore, with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 800 crore, an exchange filing said.

Indiabulls Housing on February 24 informed the stock exchanges that it is planning to raise up to Rs 900 crore via a public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCD).

The issue will be "secured" and "redeemable", and its base size will be Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 800 crore, "aggregating up to Rs 900 crore", the regulatory filing stated.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited.

The opening date of the issue is March 3 and the closing date is March 17, Indiabulls Housing noted, adding that the deemed date for allotment is March 23. The tenor of the coupons will be 24 months, 36 months and 60 months.