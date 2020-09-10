172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|indiabulls-housing-sells-part-stake-in-oaknorth-for-rs-440-crore-5821511.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indiabulls Housing sells part stake in OakNorth for Rs 440 crore

The sale proceeds will be accretive to the regulatory net worth and the CRAR of the company.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited has sold a portion of its stake in OakNorth Holding Ltd to HighSage Ventures LLC for Rs 440 crore, it said in an exchange communication. The sale proceeds will be accretive to the regulatory net worth and the CRAR of the company.

Financial Times ranked OakNorth Bank as the fastest-growing company in Europe across all sectors in its 'FT 1000 - Europe's Fastest Growing Companies 2020' rankings, it said.

HighSage Ventures LLC is a Boston-based investment firm with an investor network spanning the venture capital, private equity and public equity communities.

Indiabulls Housing said it plans to conclude a few other transactions on the partial stake sale in OakNorth Bank over the next few days. The divestments in OakNorth Bank will result in boosting CRAR and shall free up capital to grow the loan book of the company, it said.

OakNorth Bank was launched in September 2015. Indiabulls had invested Rs 663 crore in November 2015 for a 40 percent stake in the bank.

“With first major investment from Indiabulls Housing in 2015, the bank started addressing the mid-market funding gap in the UK, a business similar to Loans against Property business that Indiabulls Housing has done very successfully,” Indiabulls said.
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 03:07 pm

