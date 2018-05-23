App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 23, 2018 08:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indiabulls Housing plans to raise Rs 15,000 cr via public issue

Indiabulls Housing Finance today said it will raise up to Rs 15,000 crore by issuing bonds through a public issue. The decision was taken at a board meeting today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indiabulls Housing Finance today said it will raise up to Rs 15,000 crore by issuing bonds through a public issue. The decision was taken at a board meeting today.

"The Board of Directors approved the proposal of raising of funds by way of public issue of secured and/or unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 1,000 each for an amount of up to Rs 15,000 crore," the company said in a regulatory filing.

This is however subject to other necessary approvals, it said.

The company said the money can be raised in one or more tranches.

The unsecured redeemable NCDs will be in the nature of subordinated debt and will be eligible for tier II capital.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the exchanges, it said.

Stock of Indiabulls Housing closed 0.23 percent up at Rs 1,119.70 on BSE.

tags #Companies #Current Affairs

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.