Indiabulls Housing plans to raise Rs 15,000 cr via public issue

Indiabulls Housing Finance today said it will raise up to Rs 15,000 crore by issuing bonds through a public issue. The decision was taken at a board meeting today.

"The Board of Directors approved the proposal of raising of funds by way of public issue of secured and/or unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 1,000 each for an amount of up to Rs 15,000 crore," the company said in a regulatory filing.

This is however subject to other necessary approvals, it said.

The company said the money can be raised in one or more tranches.

The unsecured redeemable NCDs will be in the nature of subordinated debt and will be eligible for tier II capital.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the exchanges, it said.

Stock of Indiabulls Housing closed 0.23 percent up at Rs 1,119.70 on BSE.