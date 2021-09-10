MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Indiabulls Housing gets CCI approval to divest mutual fund business to Groww

Indiabulls Housing Finance's wholly-owned subsidiaries Indiabulls Asset Management Company Ltd (IMACL) and Indiabulls Trustee Company Ltd (ITCL) had entered into a definitive transaction agreement in May this year with Nextbillion Technology (Groww) for divestment of mutual fund business carried out by these two entities.

PTI
September 10, 2021 / 09:38 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBHFL) has received the CCI approval to divest its mutual fund business to Groww for Rs 175 crore. The company's wholly-owned subsidiaries Indiabulls Asset Management Company Ltd (IMACL) and Indiabulls Trustee Company Ltd (ITCL) had entered into a definitive transaction agreement in May this year with Nextbillion Technology (Groww) for divestment of mutual fund business carried out by these two entities.

"In furtherance…the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has pursuant to a communication letter dated September 9, 2021, approved the transaction," IBHFL said in a regulatory filing. Divestment of the mutual fund business is aimed at focussing on its retail estate asset management business, as it is not the core focus area of the company.

Groww commenced its financial services business in May 2016. It is currently one of the leading tech platforms for investing in stocks and mutual funds. Headquartered in Bengaluru, it is backed by marquee investors like Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, Y Combinator, and Ribbit Capital.

Groww serves over 1.5 crore users in more than 900 cities across India. The transaction to hive off the mutual fund business by Indiabulls Housing is expected to be closed on or before June 30, 2022.

After the conclusion of the deal, Indiabulls Housing will cease to hold any equity shares and its sole control over IAMCL and ITCL. As of March 31, 2020, the mutual fund revenue constituted 0.03 percent of the consolidated revenue of the housing financier company.
PTI
Tags: #Groww #Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited #mutual fund business
first published: Sep 10, 2021 09:38 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.