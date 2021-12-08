MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Indiabulls Housing Finance's Rs 1,000-crore public issue of bonds opens Thursday

The issue has a base size of Rs 200 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 800 crores, aggregating to up to Rs 1,000 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

PTI
December 08, 2021 / 09:33 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Indiabulls Housing Finance said its public issue of bonds will open on Thursday to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore, the proceeds of which will be utilised to fund its business growth.

The issue has a base size of Rs 200 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 800 crores, aggregating to up to Rs 1,000 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The issue opens on December 9 and closes on December 20, 2021 with an option of early closure.

The secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) have a face value of Rs 1,000 each.

"Net proceeds of the issue will be utilized for the purpose of onward lending, financing, and for repayment of principal and interest of existing borrowings of the company (at least 75 per cent) – and the rest (up to 25 per cent) for general corporate purposes,” Indiabulls Housing Finance said in the filing.

Close

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the stock exchanges, with BSE as the designated exchange for the issue.

The bonds have been rated 'AA/stable' by Crisil Ratings and AA+ by Brickworks Ratings.

The bonds have tenures of 24, 36 and 60 months, with yields in the range of 8.35 per cent to up to 9.26 per cent, depending upon the category.

Stock of Indiabulls Housing closed at Rs 250.70 apiece on BSE, up 1.48 per cent from the previous close.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Indiabulls Housing Finance
first published: Dec 8, 2021 09:33 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.