Feb 28, 2018 08:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indiabulls Housing Finance to raise Rs 315 cr via masala bonds

"The Bond Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of Indiabulls Housing Finance on February 27, 2018, has approved issue of Rs 315,00,00,000 Social Affordable Housing Masala Bonds," it said in a regulatory filing.

Indiabulls Housing Finance said the company will raise Rs 315 crore by issuing masala bonds.

"The Bond Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of Indiabulls Housing Finance on February 27, 2018, has approved issue of Rs 315,00,00,000 Social Affordable Housing Masala Bonds," it said in a regulatory filing.

The bonds are set to mature in February 2021 and have a yield of 7.80 per cent.

