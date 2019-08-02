Indiabulls Housing Finance to buy back bonds worth up to $50 mn

Indiabulls Housing Finance said on Friday it will buy back bonds worth up to USD 50 million, which is a part of its USD 1.5 billion bond programme.

"The company will be doing a buyback of up to USD 50 million of the USD 350 million 6.375 per cent notes issued by the company," it said in a regulatory filing.

The buyback is part of the company's USD 1.5 billion secured euro medium-term note programme, it said.

The buyback will be done upon receipt of necessary regulatory approval, it added.