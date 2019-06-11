App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 01:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indiabulls Housing Finance terms siphoning charges as bizarre

A plea was filed in the Supreme Court by Abhay Yadav seeking legal action against IBHFL, its Chairman and directors for alleged mis-appropriation of Rs 98,000 crore of public money.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Terming allegations of siphoning of Rs 98,000 crore as "bizarre", Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHFL) said the writ petition filed in the Supreme Court is an attempt to "malign" the company's reputation and create hurdles in its merger with Laxmi Vilas Bank.

A plea was filed in the Supreme Court by Abhay Yadav seeking legal action against IBHFL, its Chairman and directors for alleged mis-appropriation of Rs 98,000 crore of public money.

"The writ petition is filed only today and is not heard by the court....The total loans on the books of Indiabulls Housing is approx Rs 90,000 crore. The allegations of siphoning off of Rs 98,000 crore is bizarre," IBHFL said in a statement.

Close

The company said the filing of writ petition is a "desperate attempt to malign our reputation." IBHFL also mentioned that the petitioner had bought four shares in the company only a month back.

The company also alleged that the writ petition has been filed at a time when it is in the process of getting a regulatory approval of merging itself with Laxmi Vilas Bank, the statement added.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 10:24 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.