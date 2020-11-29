Indiabulls Housing Finance sells part of its stake in OakNorth Holdings, raises Rs 93 crore

IHFL has raised a total of Rs 2,670 crore as fresh equity in the month of September, October, and November 2020 adding to the regulatory equity capital of the company
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IHFL) on November 29 announced that it had raised approximately Rs 93 crore by selling a portion of its stake in OakNorth Holdings Ltd.
"The sale proceeds will be accretive to the regulatory net worth and the CRAR of the company," the mortgage lender said in a regulatory filing.
The firm has raised a total of Rs 2,670 crore as fresh equity in the month of September, October, and November 2020 - Rs 683 crore through QIP and Rs 1,987 crore through the sale of a stake in OakNorth - adding to the regulatory equity capital of the company, it added.
Last month, IHFL had sold its additional stake in OakNorth Bank for Rs 441 crore, while a portion of its stake was sold in September in OakNorth Holding Ltd to HighSage Ventures LLC for Rs 440 crore.
Launched in September 2015, OakNorth Holding Ltd is the wholly-owning parent company of OakNorth Bank. Earlier in 2015, IHFL had invested Rs 663 crore in OakNorth Bank Ltd for a 40 per cent stake.In the last trading at BSE, IHFL's shares were priced at Rs 187.05 in compared to the previous close of Rs 185.7.